Telangana Poaching Row: KCR Government Withdraws General Consent To CBI Investigation

The Telangana poaching row has intensified with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government having withdrawn general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the poaching allegations. Notably, earlier BJP had filed a petition in Telangana High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the TRS MLAs' poaching case.

During the argument in the Telangana HC over the petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe on the poaching case, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Telangana informed the court that the state government has withdrawn the general consent given to the CBI. The AAG said that on August 30, the state government withdrew all the previous consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. He told the court that the petitioner (BJP) has no locus standi to file the writ petition seeking a CBI probe.

#BREAKING | Telangana TRS vs BJP poaching row: State govt withdraws general consent to CBI investigation. Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/lWr5qtUlUG — Republic (@republic) October 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has refuted TRS MLAs' poaching allegation and has sought either the CBI or the probe conducted by the sitting High Court judge. Notably, with the general consent withdrawn, prior consent of the state government will be required on case to case basis for probes in any case.

'If there is nothing to hide, why fear?': BJP

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said, "The general consent for CBI coming into the state has been withdrawn by CM KCR. If there is nothing to hide, why fear? That is our question. What are you scared of that you removed the general consent? If you haven’t done anything wrong, then why this initiative?"

Adding further he said, "It is clearly established now that CM KCR is a worried man, is now worried about some CBI investigation which was due for a very long time. On multiple projects where the corruption charges are now getting into a charge sheet that is the reason, CM KCR is taking such initiatives. BJP condemns it."

Telangana poaching row

The political battle erupted between TRS and BJP after the Telangana police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. It is pertinent to mention that soon after the arrests, the ruling party of Telangana alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs.

After this, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint and alleged that he was offered a big amount of cash to join the BJP. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on October 26, Reddy claimed that two persons, Satish Sharma and Nandkumar, met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, central government contracts, and positions. In the FIR, the TRS MLA further stated that he was also warned of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.

On Sunday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court sent the three accused in the MLA poaching case to 14 days of judicial custody. Earlier, the ACB court had rejected the remand request of the three accused. However, Cyberbabad police moved HC challenging ACB court's order where the court ordered the accused to surrender before the police for further investigation. Following the HC order, police produced the three accused before the ACB court.