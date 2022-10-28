Telangana Poaching Row Escalates As BJP Moves EC & Demands Independent Inquiry

The Telangana poaching row escalated on Thursday as BJP urged the EC to conduct an independent inquiry into the charges levelled by TRS. In a memorandum submitted to the Telangana CEO, ex-MLC N Ramchander Rao and BJP state spokesperson Y Rachna Reddy accused TRS of hatching an "evil plan" to manipulate the voters of Munugode owing to the apprehension that it might lose the upcoming by-election. It claimed that the police complaint about the attempt to poach four TRS MLAs is "politically motivated" in a bid to defame and demoralise BJP in the Munugode bypoll.

The memorandum read, "It is firmly believed by the BJP that the complaint has been lodged at the behest of CM KCR who is also the President of TRS and other state ministers and senior leaders of TRS and the true facts and motive behind the above complaint can only be unearthed by conducting an enquiry by CBI or Special Investigation team. Failing which this would also have an impact on the mandate of the people in the ensuing by-election at Munugode Assembly". Earlier, BJP moved the Telangana High Court seeking a probe into TRS' poaching allegations by the CBI, an SIT, or a sitting HC judge.

submitted representation to Sri Vikas Raj Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana. Regarding deployment of central forces and investigation by independent agencies regarding false allegations of poaching MLA’s



Along with Smt. Rachana Reddy and Sri. Rama Rao and others.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cfmutk8HLa — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) October 27, 2022

Poaching row in Telangana ahead of bypoll

As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy claimed that two persons - Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP. On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each.

Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced them to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the ACB court turned down the plea to remand the three accused persons to police custody.