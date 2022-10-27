Telangana Poaching Row Grows As TRS MLA Avers 'offered ₹100 Cr To Join BJP'; FIR Accessed

The Telangana poaching controversy escalated as TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy filed a police complaint alleging that he was offered a huge sum of money to join the BJP.

As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on Wednesday, Reddy claimed that two persons - Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.

On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each. Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced them to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Here are excerpts from the FIR:

BJP trashes TRS charge

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar categorically rejected the charge that his party was trying to poach 4 TRS MLAs. He demanded, "Entire drama should be investigated by a sitting judge. Some TRS leaders are overreaching, Telangana BJP will expose you publicly. Your political career is on its way to the graveyard."

Meanwhile, his party colleague and former Minister DK Aruna accused Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of scripting this drama due to fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode seat which will take place on November 3.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted, "Story-Screenplay-Direction by CM KCR at Moinabad Farmhouse boomeranged and is laughable. It's TRS' farmhouse, TRS complained, TRS are victims, TRS are criminals. KCR if you haven't scripted this, come to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and swear on God. You fix time and date."

He added, "Why was statement of MLAs not recorded? Why weren't they taken to the police station but left to Pragathi Bhavan? What were MLAs gunmen doing? Key role of police officer in this drama will be exposed. In past, this police officer has shown zeal on a false murder attempt on Minister."

On the other hand, TRS has accused BJP of trying to topple the KCR-led government on the lines of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

(Image: Republic/Twitter)