Telangana Police Seize Rs 19 Lakh, Congress's Flex Papers Ahead Of Munugode Bypoll

Ahead of the Munugode bypoll in Telangana, the Nalgonda police on Tuesday, October 18, seized Rs 19 lakh cash, which is said to be belonging to the Congress party.

As per police sources, Rs 19 lakh cash along with Congress party's flex papers were found in a red-coloured Brezza car on its way to Munugode. Police have detained a person in connection with the same and further investigations are on.

#BREAKING | Rs 19 lakh cash seized in Telangana ahead of Munugode bypoll.



Watch here - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/ABQs3E3Blv — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

This comes a day after Nalgonda police recovered Rs 1 crore from a car belonging to BJP. The person confessed that on the orders of former MP and BJP leader G Vivek, he was transporting the amount to Munugode. As per sources, he went to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, collected Rs 1 crore and brought the amount to Munugode.

Munugode by-polls

Meanwhile, the battle lines for the crucial November 3 bypoll to the Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana have been drawn with the ruling TRS and the opposition Congress and BJP announcing their candidates.

The BJP fielded Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy for the seat. Reddy quit the Congress and joined the BJP in August. He was the sitting MLA from the constituency and his resignation necessitated the bypoll. The TRS, which recently changed its name to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its nominee. The Congress has already announced Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for the bypoll. As per the 2018 Assembly Poll statistics, Munugode has 2,17,791 voters. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

(With PTI Inputs)