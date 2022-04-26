Telangana Provides Uninterrupted Power Supply In All Districts, Says CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) highlighted seven years back, there were rampant power cuts, and now there is an uninterrupted power supply in all districts in Telangana. He further informed the state government is also providing water to all districts with the help of Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram, and Palamuru projects. "Seven yrs back, there were power cuts in Telangana. Now, if there's a power cut in Telangana it becomes news...The 7-yr-old Telangana is giving 24 hrs current to every dist. Giving water across all districts with mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram, Palamuru projects," said KCR while addressing the laying of the foundation stone ceremony of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Superspeciality Hospital in Alwal.

Meanwhile, earlier in April 2022, CM had announced the government will provide up to 250 units of free electricity per month to barber shops, laundry shops, and dobhi ghats across the state.

He also appealed to the farmers to use fertilisers judiciously and not overuse it with the expectation, that it will provide more yield. He said, "It is good to use them in a disciplined manner. Can we eat all the food in a single sitting, Likewise, fertilizers should also be used properly. Crops are also like our human bodies. Hence, it required a limited quantity of urea. If we use excessively, crops will be completely damaged.”

Plenary session on TRS Foundation Day

In April 2022, on the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti's (TRS) foundation day, the party will pass certain resolutions. Telangana minister K T Rama Rao said the same will be representative of the common people of the state. He further added the welfare schemes being implemented will be deliberated upon extensively at the meeting. "We will prepare strategies for fulfilling the aspiration of our activists that KCR (TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) should score a hattrick and take over the reins of power in Telangana for the third time," he said referring to the 2023 general elections.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of multiple meetings of CM Rao with various political leaders in the past few days, even as he is trying to prepare an anti-BJP bloc before the 2024 general elections.

In a recent development, TRS has partnered with I-PAC once headed by Prashant Kishor for the upcoming polls. The political strategist agency has worked with AAP, TMC, YSR Congress and DMK among others.

IMAGE: PTI