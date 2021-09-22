Telangana: Revanth Reddy Ordered By Hyd Court To Stop Linking KT Rama Rao To Drug Scandal

The Hyderabad City Civil Court on Tuesday issued orders restraining Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy from making statements linking State Minister KT Rama Rao with the ongoing drug scandal probe being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Telangana Rashtra Samithi party working president and Minister Rao had earlier filed a defamation suit against Reddy following his comments on the issue. Reddy had earlier challenged Rao to undergo a drug test as part of his “White Challenge” to create awareness against drug abuse in society.

Issuing an interim injunction order in the case, the Civil Court restrained Revanth Reddy and any person representing him from making any derogatory comments linking Rama Rao to the ongoing probe. The court said that the Congress leader could not attach minister Rao’s name to the matter on social media as well. The court further adjourned the matter for consideration on October 20, 2021.

Reddy's 'drug test' remark sparks controversy

State Congress chief’s comments on the ongoing drug scandal probe had landed him in controversy. Reddy had challenged Rao to undergo a drug test which ignited a Twitter war with both leaders taking jibes at each other. Reddy then went on to allege that Rao had close connections with film stars involved in the ED probe. Reddy had also stated that Telangana has become a hotspot for addicts due to the state's growing liquor sales.

Meanwhile, in response to Reddy's accusation that he had become a "drug brand ambassador," KT Rama Rao reportedly offered to take a drug test. Rao claimed that the Congress leader had gone beyond all bounds of decency by tying him to the drug issue and that he had even offered himself for testing. He later went on to file a defamation suit against Reddy over the comments which led to the court issuing a notice to the Congress leader.

Drugs problem in Telangana

Revanth Reddy last week said that the state administration had turned Telangana into a home for drug users and alcoholics. In addition, he opposed alcohol consumption in light of recent incidents in the state involving women and minors. According to Reddy, most illegal activities are carried out while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, which contributes to the state's high crime rate.

Image: PTI/ Facebook