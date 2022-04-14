Telangana: Revanth Reddy Writes To Kishan Reddy, Demands CBI Probe In Rice Scam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, penned an open letter to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy. In the letter, Revanth Reddy demanded the Minister to order a CBI inquiry into the role of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other important leaders of the state government in the ongoing Custom Milling Rice (CMR) procurement scam.

A Revanth Reddy, in the letter, alleged that huge amounts of irregularities were taking place in the rice/paddy procurement and the supply of the CMR to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the state government. "Important leaders of the ruling TRS party had joined hands with rice millers and TRS party leaders are committing the paddy procurement scam running into hundreds of crores every year," he wrote.

The MoS stated that the Union Minister is aware of the recent field level inspections conducted by the officials of the FCI from March 22 to March 24 this year and "shocking details about the scam came to fore during the inspection of the officials." "FCI officials found that 453896 bags of paddy allotted by the state government under CMR were missing from the godowns. The market value of the missing paddy was around Rs45 crores and the total quantity of the paddy was 226948 quintal," Revanth Reddy added.

The Congress leader also alleged that the scamsters were selling the rice allotted under the CMR category in the open market rather than supplying it to the FCI. He said that the FCI officials found that irregularities to the tune of 30% of the total allotted quantity were taking place across the state. Revanth Reddy also stated that the Union Minister had also expressed doubts over the paddy scam while noting that the doubts raised by the minister have become a reality following the inquiry of the FCI officials. This remark came as Kishan Reddy had earlier stated that the government had not yet supplied 8.34 lakh metric tonnes or paddy to them so far.

While referring to the findings of the FCI, Revanth stated a scam worth Rs 400 crores would come to the fore if the inspection of all the 3200 rice mills was done by the FCI. He question the Minister why his government was not initiating any action on the matter. He further demanded Kishan Reddy inquire into all the CMR allocations made since 2014 and recover the public money from the rice millers after seizing the mills. Revanth asked the Minister to file criminal cases against all the TRS leaders and asked him to prove his commitment in the issue by fulfiling all their demands.