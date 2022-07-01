Telangana: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Congress, BJP Over Agnipath Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

In Telangana, a mid-road scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP units in Hanumakonda city over the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme. The Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the BJP office in Hanamkonda demanding the rollback of the scheme.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Congress workers were seen marching with the party flags and attacking BJP leaders with bamboo sticks. The Telangana Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered.

#LIVE | Mid-road scuffle breaks out between BJP & Congress workers in Hyderabad as BJP gets set to hold its National Executive meet; Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/nqYu5mjj3c — Republic (@republic) July 1, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this incident comes ahead of the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad to attend the party’s national executive meet and will address a public meeting in Secunderabad. The BJP is holding its national executive meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2-3 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally at the parade grounds at the culmination of the meeting.

Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, around 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin soon and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

However, violent protests were reported across several states of India, including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states over the Agnipath scheme, with the protestors expressing concerns about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre's Agnipath yojana set trains on fire, vandalised railway stations and blocked the roads.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. The Defence Ministry also cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

Image: RepublicWorld