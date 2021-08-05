Telangana Skips First-ever Joint Meeting Of River Management Boards; AP Marks Attendance

The first joint meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 3, did not make much progress because Telangana officials skipped the meeting and Andhra Pradesh officials sought clarification from the central government on the procedures and projects related to the implementation of the Jal Shakti Ministry gazette notification.

Telangana skips joint meeting

Telangana officials did not appear for the meeting, despite the fact that they demanded full Board sessions to debate and implement the conditions of the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification.

According to reports, GRMB member-secretary BP Pandey led the meeting, which included members of both the GRMB and the KRMB. The meeting was also attended by the managing directors of Andhra Pradesh (AP) TRANSCO and GENCO, as well as senior officials from the Irrigation Department.

Following that, officials from the Boards met with officials from the AP, who stated that they needed clarifications on the inclusion of several irrigation projects in the gazette notification. They also wanted to know about the notification's implementation methods. Officials from the state of Andhra Pradesh stated they would seek clarification from the central government and that certain aspects should be delayed until then.

Officials from the board set deadlines for states and others to contribute seed money and then dispersed the money at the meeting.

Joint meeting of river management boards

The Coordination Committee was constituted to carry out the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification, which brought 107 irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the GRMB and KRMB's jurisdiction. The notification will take effect on October 14, after which the respective bodies will oversee significant projects in both states.

The Telangana government is outspoken in its opposition to the Centre's gazette notification, claiming that it is detrimental to the state's interests. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has claimed that the Union government is anti-Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh is practising "dadagiri" by building illegal projects on the Krishna River.

SC on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water row

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 1, advised Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work out an amicable solution to their dispute over the Krishna River, suggesting mediation. The Supreme Court ordered the states to work out their disagreements in order to share water for drinking and agriculture purposes. While recommending mediation to the states, the court stated that it did not want to get involved needlessly.

Picture Credit: PTI