'Telangana Still Enumerating Nizamuddin Attendees' Says Minister KTR As 300 Hospitalised

With over 300 hospitalised since the detection of multiple Coronavirus cases in Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat in Nizammudin, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, stated that the state government is enumerating the number of attendees and have started contact tracing process of all attendees. While the government could not confirm the number of attendees as of yet, he assured that the government will ensure that there is no local spread of the pandemic due to these attendees. Refusing to divulge the conversation he has had with Delhi and the Central government, he added that the government is doing its best.

KTR: 'No confirmed number regarding attendees from Telangana'

"The CM had been positive that the state would be COVID-free by April 7 as there was no local spread and 12 patients had been cured. But then we heard the unfortunate news of the Nizamuddin Jamaat congregation, where several people have tested positive. So now the Telangana government is enumerating the number of people who attended the meeting and are verifying where they have been in the last couple of weeks. We are also tracing who they have been in contact with, testing, containing and giving them the necessary treatment," he said to Republic TV.

He added, "I cannot give an absolute number right now as many have attended the meeting," he said adding, "We have been in touch with various officials and other state governments - Delhi and Centre. I cannot disclose the nature and details of the conversation. We will put all our efforts in containing the local spread of this as much as we can."

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

According to sources, Karnataka has quarantined 54 attendees, Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees – 16 have tested positive, Assam had 100 attendees – most of them still in Delhi, Telangana has confirmed 6 deaths – all attendees, contact tracing ongoing. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of which were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees, Jammu & Kashmir has identified 6 attendees. Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time. Currently, India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 1251 with 32 deaths.

