Telangana: Student Ends His Life In Hyderabad; Family Alleges Harassment By TRS Leader

In a shocking incident from the state of Telangana, a B-Tech student died by suicide in Hyderabad after he allegedly had a clash with a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader at a dinner party on May 28. The family of the deceased, Sharath, alleged that he committed suicide after facing harassment from a TRS Corporator. The student died by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence.

According to police, on May 28, there was a conflict which took place at a dinner (Reception) party, however, within two days

the matter was settled. So we received a petition from the deceased's family saying that he was beaten, following which he killed himself. The dinner party was held by the Mamidpally Corporator. The police added, "Around six people's names were written in the petition and we are investigating it. Case registered under the relevant Section."

Family of four die by suicide in Hyderabad

This comes two days after four members of a family killed themselves near Nadergul on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday, May 31. A couple and their two daughters jumped into a lake in Kurmalguda, Ranga Reddy district, late on Monday night.



The bodies of Quddus Pasha, Fatima, Mehar and Firdous Begum were pulled out from the lake. They were suspected to have consumed poisonous substances before jumping into the lake. On noticing this, locals pulled out Quddus Pasha and Mehar from the lake. However, both had already succumbed.



The Police launched a search operation for the other two persons but were unable to find them. Their bodies were retrieved from the lake on May 31.

