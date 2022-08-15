Telangana: TRS Leader Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight Days After Quitting CPIM

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight minutes after hoisting the national flag in Telangana's Khammam district on Monday, August 15. As per the reports, the deceased's brother Tammineni Koteshwar Rao who is also Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana secretary is facing allegations of murder.

After the information, the Khammam police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body of the leader for post-mortem. A case has been registered in the local police station and all angles will be probed.

Republic TV has learnt that the TRS leader along with another person was travelling on his motorbike when the assailants attacked him. They stabbed Krishnaiah indiscriminately with axes and knives as he died on the spot. Later, the attackers cut both of his wrists and left him in a pool of blood at the side of the road.

It is pertinent to mention that Krishnaiah had recently quit CPI(M) and switched to the TRS party. The followers of the deceased leader barged into CPM leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao’s residence and violently vandalised his house, furniture, vehicles, and infrastructure. The local police has deployed heavy security in the area in order to control the law and orer situation.

Clash Breaks Out Between TRS & BJP Workers in Telangana

Earlier in the day, a political fight between the ruling TRS and BJP turned more into a physical fight when a clash broke out between the workers of both parties on Monday. Notably, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the TRS and BJP during the saffron party's Padyatra in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident took place on Monday in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones. As per the preliminary information, some of the BJP, as well as TRS workers, have received injuries. Notably, the saffron party has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks, and stones were pelted at them.

According to Jangaon police, a clash broke out between both the party leaders in Jangaon during BJP Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra following which both the parties' workers assaulted each other with sticks. Notably, the police personnel deployed at the spot reacted immediately and took the situation under their control.

