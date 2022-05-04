Telangana: TRS MLC Slams BJP Ahead Of JP Nadda's Visit; Says People Will Stand By CM KCR

TRS MLC K Kavitha took a jibe at the BJP ahead of JP Nadda's visit to Telangana and said that while the BJP creates division among communities, TRS works for the next generation. She said that as the elections are coming closer, tourists (referring to the visit of political leaders before the elections) will keep coming to Telangana but the people will understand the conspiracy and keep supporting the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

"Many tourists will keep coming and many Yatras will keep on happening. Telangana will become a tourist spot because elections are coming. They work like that but we work for the next generation. TRS leaders are responsible, we don't come to create a disturbance among the communities and build a gap among people. All this is BJP's work. We are confident that the people of Telangana will understand the conspiracy and stand by TRS and KCR," Kavitha said.

Additionally, the TRS leader also lashed out at Congress' Rahul Gandhi over the paddy procurement issue.

"We urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue (of paddy procurement) in Parliament & to support farmers of Telangana but he didn't. But now he is planning something in Warangal. Rahul Gandhi is coming here only to do politics," K Kavitha said.

TRS and Congress trade barbs over paddy procurement in Telangana

On March 29, TRS's Kavitha and Congress's Rahul Gandhi engaged in a Twitter spat over paddy procurement in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "It is a shame that the BJP and TRS governments are neglecting their moral responsibility in politicizing the purchase of grain by Telangana farmers and politicizing the labour of farmers. Stop harassing rice farmers with anti-farmer policies and buy every grain harvested. Until the last seed ripens in Telangana, the Congress party will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers".

In reply, CM KCR's daughter, K Kavitha said Gandhi was trying to extract political gain out of the issue and questioned him on why he doesn't come and support TRS in the Well of the House in Parliament.

She said, "If you are honest, come to the Well of the House and protest in support of Telangana MPs. Demand for a single procurement policy".

(Image: PTI)