Telangana: TRS Threatens BJP MP With Defamation Suit For Drug Charges Levelled Against KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Jeevan Reddy threatened BJP's Nizamabad MP Dharamapuri Arvind on Thursday that he would face defamation charges if he continued to link state Cabinet Minister KT Rama Rao to the state's drug issue. "Defamation cases will be filed against Arvind if he keeps making baseless allegations against KT Rama Rao. The court has restrained Revanth Reddy from linking KTR with the drugs issue and now it is Arvind who is doing it," Reddy stated.

He further said that the BJP and Congress have a hidden partnership in the state. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy issued a 'challenge' to politicians and celebrities on Saturday in order to remove the state's drug problem, as part of which he challenged KT Rama Rao to have a drug test.

Previously, on September 15, Reddy stated that Telangana has become a home for addicts due to the state's rapid liquor sales. "Telangana has become a hub for addicts. Liquor sales are booming in the state and by giving permission to the illegal liquor shops, the state government is turning people into drunkards." In response to Reddy's criticism, KT Rama Rao reportedly offered to submit to a drug test. "Arvind is trying to create nuisance with his nonsensical politics and statements based on no evidence whatsoever," he added.

In response to Arvind's claims that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao manipulated the Election Commission, he stated, "The Election Commission is under the centre, does he have any faith in an election commission controlled by them?"

TRS would win the upcoming Huzurabad by-polls, according to Reddy. Telangana's Huzurabad Assembly constituency will hold by-elections on October 30. Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender resigned from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP, leaving the Huzurabad seat vacant.

'BJP and Congress colluded in Huzurabad': KTR

K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has accused the Congress of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Huzurabad by-election, which resulted in the Congress fielding an 'unknown' candidate, said reports. He claimed that the co-operation was part of a bigger strategy to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and then welcome him, along with other leaders, to the Congress party, according to reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI