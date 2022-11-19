Telangana Tussle Intensifies As SIT Summons Top BJP Leader BL Santhosh In Poaching Case

In a massive development, the SIT constituted by the Telangana government summoned BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in connection with the poaching case. Headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, the SIT also comprises Nalgonda SP Rama Rajeshwari, DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarlu, ACP B Gangadhar and Moinabad Police Station SHO Laxmi Reddy. Republic TV accessed a copy of the notice issued to Santhosh on November 16 under Section 41(A) of CrPC.

It stated that there are reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the alleged attempt to poach TRS legislators. Thus, he was directed to appear before the SIT in Hyderabad at 10.30 am on November 21. In the meanwhile, he was directed to appear before the court when required, cooperate in the investigation, produce all relevant documents, bring his digital devices while appearing before the SIT, not tamper with evidence and not leave the country without permission without prior permission from the court.

Here's a copy of the notice:

TRS levels poaching charge

A big controversy broke out on the eve of the Munugode bypoll after TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy claimed that two persons- Satish Sharma and Nanda Kumar met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. They also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP. On October 26, these persons informed him that they are coming to his farmhouse for negotiation and also asked him to mobilise other TRS legislators by offering them Rs 50 crore each.

Along with Sharma and Kumar, a person named Simhayaji Swamy induced 4 TRS MLAs including Reddy to "receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly" so that the Telangana government led by TRS is destabilised. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. All three accused were arrested and are currently languishing in jail.