Telangana: Union Min Prahlad Patel Partakes In BJP's Padayatra To 'end KCR's Corrupt Rule'

On Wednesday, the Union Minister, Prahlad Patel and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar carried out a Padayatra in Telangana's Mehboob Nagar district to bring an end to the alleged corrupt rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel while addressing the press conference said that the Padayatra started by the state BJP chief, Bandi Kumar is historic. "It is a proud moment for me. Bandi Sanjay has started a historic Padayatra in Telangana," he said according to the ANI. Patel further added that the party has been supporting the state of Telangana in every way possible.

Patel accused the K Chandrashekar Rao led-government in the state of increase in corruption. He also said that the BJP workers are being killed under the KCR government in the state. "There is a lot of corruption going on in the state and BJP Karyakartas are being murdered under the state government," Patel said according to the ANI.

"So to bring the corrupt rule of the state government to an end, Bandi Sanjay has taken up the padayatra in the scorching heat for the people of Telangana," said Patel.

'KCR govt is cheating people'

BJP spokesperson NV Subash, while speaking to ANI, said that the people have comprehended the “deceit of the Telangana government” led by KCR. He further added that people are coming forward to complain about the TRS government.

“Praja sangrama yatra initiated by the Bandi Sanjay which started on April 14 has been getting a great response from the people in the district of Mehboob Nagar. People have come to know that they have been deceived by KCR. People are coming in large numbers and complaining about how the KCR government is cheating them. False cases have been put on the BJP Karyakartas,” he told ANI.

BJP leader commits suicide

Tensions erupted in Telangana's Khammam after BJP leader and activist Sai Ganesh allegedly died by suicide, citing "torture from police". Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media where he stated that after a BJP meeting, he installed a flag post in a "no objection area" and alleged that police officers broke it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the bereaved family of the deceased BJP leader. Sai Ganesh committed suicide allegedly due to harassment he faced from a TRS minister and police. Speaking to the family of the victim, Shah has extended his condolences and assured justice.

Moreover, he has also directed the Telangana BJP leaders to assist the family in getting justice by raising the issue in the High Court if needed.