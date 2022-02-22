Telangana: Want India, Not US, To Be 'destination' For Youth Around The World, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that he wants India to turn into 'Bangaru Bharat' (Golden India) just like 'Bangaru Telangana'. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo made the statement while addressing a gathering in Sangareddy on February 21. KCR claims that India will be ahead of the United States of America in the upcoming days in terms of development with Telangana playing a pivotal role in the development. He further said that India will become a role model for other countries in terms of development in the coming days.

"We have built Bangaru Telangana. Now we have to better the conditions in the country by transforming it into Bangaru Bharata Desam (Nation)," said KCR.

Announcing his future endeavours, KCR stated that he wants to make India great and for that, he has decided to play an important role in national politics. The Telangana CM urged the crowd and people of Telangana to bless him for his future plans. "We need to fight for the country as well, shall we go the national politics, shall we fight in Delhi, the way we have developed Telangana, we have to develop the country as well. We have to develop country better than the United States of America," the Chief Minister said.

Sharing his idea of India, Telangana CM Rao said that he wishes that youth around the world come to India. He wishes that India becomes the destination of students around the world. "Our students and professionals today go to the US but we can take India to a stage where people from other countries will come here. India has the wealth, resources and youth power to emerge as a destination for foreign countries," KCR said.

KCR met Shiv Sena chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, and stressed the need for a 'big change' in the country. The TRS leader stated that there was a need to build an 'inclusive India', and vowed to work together with Maharashtra keeping in mind Shivaji's inspiration.

"We have decided to work together, in some days we will meet in Hyderabad to discuss the forward plan. We have to maintain our friendship with Maharastra. The discussion happened on the current political scenario in-country as well. A big change is required in the country now. We both agreed on this," said KCR.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@Somireddycm