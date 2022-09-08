'Telangana Will Write History About How A Woman Was Discriminated': Guv Tears Into KCR

Lashing out at the TRS government in Telangana, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and remarked that under his tenure, the Governor's office was humiliated and a woman Governor was 'discriminated' against.

Governor Soundararajan, who was speaking at an event titled "Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana" at Raj Bhavan, further went on to recall the 75th Independence Day celebrations and said that she was disheartened by the fact that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the flag in the state.

"The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's address and the hoisting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected," she said.

In addition to this, she also criticised the Chief Minister for not informing the Governor's office about being absent from attending programs organised by her. "A proper protocol should be followed. Because these things will be written in the history of Telangana," she added.

#WATCH | Telangana Gov Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "...The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's Address&the hosting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected.." pic.twitter.com/Bb39hXW6Ux — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Telangana Guv slams CM KCR for skipping southern zonal Meeting

Slamming KCR for remaining absent from the southern zonal meeting, Governor Soundararajan questioned why the Chief Minister is not maintaining a good relationship with the Centre, and noted that 75% of the issues raised in the meeting were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"All the Chief Ministers were there then why didn't the Chief Minister (KCR) not attend it? When the union Home Minister is there to solve the problem then what is the problem with you" why are you not using that chance given to you that is why you should have a good relationship with the Central government," said Soundararajan.

The Governor also mentioned the condition of the government hospitals in the state and said that influential people and politicians are getting admitted to private hospitals, while the common people are coming to her with their concerns.

(Image: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO/ANI)