Telangana Youth Cong Throws Bike Into Tank Protesting Against Fuel Price Hike; Watch

In a shocking incident, a group of leaders of Telangana Youth Congress, while taking part in a protest called by the All India Congress Committee against the hike in fuel prices, threw a two-wheeler bike into Tank Bund. As is evident from the video, the leaders who all had Congress stoles around their neck randomly lifted the bike parked on the side of the road and threw it into the Tank Bund. The incident poses some evident questions in front of the party - Is this type of unruly behaviour a part of the protest? If you are damaging public and private property as part of the protest, is your protest even to benefit the public?

BJP profiteering by raising fuel prices: Congress

After holding protests all across India, the Congress Party on Friday demanded a complete rollback of excise duty hike brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government on petrol and diesel during its tenure, which began in 2014. Reasoning its demand, the national party added that the benefit of reduced crude oil prices should trickle down to the people of the country.

Indian National Congress demands complete rollback of excise duty hike brought by Modi govt on petrol & diesel during the last 7 yrs. Benefit of reduced international crude oil prices should be passed on to the people & the rates of petrol-diesel be reduced accordingly: Congress pic.twitter.com/sgtisEq82C — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Pointing out that the people of the country were already fighting the COVID pandemic, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday had alleged the BJP government, turning a blind eye to the situation, was still indulging in profiteering by raising fuel prices which are hitting the common man. Having said that, he demanded that the government immediately roll back the hike in petrol and diesel prices and also demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the GST regime.

Congress is demanding a rollout of excise duty, with the hope that it will bring down the price of petrol to Rs 67 per litre and of diesel to Rs 53 per litre, which presently stands at Rs 95.85 per litre and 95.85 per litre respectively.

