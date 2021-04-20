Telangana's Nagarjuna Sagar Hotspot After By-poll? 500 More Test Positive After CM KCR

A day after Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms, 500 other persons have also tested positive for the virus in Nagarjuna Sagar where the TRS supremo's by-polls campaign was held 5 days back, as per sources. Telangana CM KCR informed on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms and that he was isolating himself. As per sources, 500 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Nagarjuna Sagar after the TRS rally there. The rally had been attended by over 1000 people, as per reports. In the video of CM KCR's public campaign, people can be seen attending the rally in huge numbers though there were considerable numbers of visibly vacant seats.

About 88 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll in Telangana on Friday. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last. The ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat,son ofNarsimhaiah. The Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll result is said to be an acid test for the ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress -- with all three keen to prove their might as a win or defeat may script the strategy to be adopted by them for the Assembly polls in 2023.

Telangana HC raps govt for COVID management

On Monday, the Telangana High Court pulled up the state government for its handling of the COVID-19 situation asking it to decide on imposing lockdown or Night curfew in the state in next 48 hours. If the state government does not take a call in the next 48 hours then High Court will issue orders. The HC questioned as to why no action was taken to reduce traffic movement, reduce congestion in cinema halls, pubs and bars. As COVID-19 active cases touch 39,154, Telangana is also facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The court expressed anger on the state govt for not taking adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Last year, the court had intervened to do away with the TRS govt's policy of using only govt hospitals for testing and treatment of the virus. The court had also ordered the govt to cap testing rates and update the COVID-19 case tally on daily basis. The court has now sought a report from the Telangana govt as to what steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, state Health Minister E Rajender stated that there is no shortage of hospital beds for Covid patients in the state, with 60,000 beds were available in both the government and private hospitals. Moreover, Rajender said that Telangana currently required 260 tons of oxygen per day with the demand is likely to go up to 300 to 350 tons. He added that it was not appropriate to force doctors to provide oxygen to patients when it is not needed adding that there should be no demand for Remdesivir injection unless necessary. He has advised hospitals to give the injection only when it is necessary.