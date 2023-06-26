'Telangana's Talent Ignored': JP Nadda Takes A Swipe At KCR During Nagarkurnool Rally

The people of Telangana are being left behind due to exploitation by one family, said Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday (June 25) while addressing a political rally in Nagarkurnool. Hitting out at KCR, Nadda said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation on the path of development, the Telangana CM and his family members have ignored the talent of the citizens to favour only their descendants.

"While addressing, I feel sad that Telangana is left behind, while one family left Telangana and moved forward. KCR, his family members, and his descendants from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ignored Telangana's talent and favoured their family. I am happy that in one place where KCR is destroying Telangana, PM Modi is developing the countr and he didn't leave the state behind in his efforts for development," said Nadda.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, JP Nadda added, "The Mahagathbandan rally in Patna was conducted yesterday. It was a photo session. Who had gathered here? RJD, SP, TMC, Uddhav Thackeray—all these people are engaged in saving the family, and PM Modi is taking the country forward."

It was delightful to address the energetic crowd in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, today.



It is unfortunate that instead of focusing on the development of Telangana, the KCR family has prioritised its own welfare. The people of the state deserve a better government, and their… pic.twitter.com/3Z2RlWL1JV — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2023

Nadda was in Telangana's Nagarkurnool to address a public meeting on the completion of nine years of Modi government. Prominent leaders of the BJP are holding programmes across the country under an outreach program to inform the people about the achievements of the welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister. In Telangana, the BJP chief also held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the "Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan".

(With agency inputs)