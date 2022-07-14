'Teleprompter Was Full,' Says RJD On Tejashwi's Fumbling Speech Before PM Modi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav received a fresh barrage of criticism from the BJP and JDU on Tuesday after he fumbled several times during his short speech in the Bihar Assembly. The Lalu scion seemed to lack confidence as he faltered repeatedly while reading a pre-written speech in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident took place during the centenary celebrations of the Legislative assembly, which was under the spotlight due to the presence of PM Modi, who inaugurated a Centenary Pillar. It was also the first time a Prime Minister visited the Bihar assembly.

During his speech, the Leader of the Opposition presented a list of demands, including the Bharat Ratna for former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur. Not only was the BJP critical, but Tejashwi was also mercilessly trolled on social media with a clip of his speech going viral.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the Tejashwi, Bihar BJP spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh said "On the occasion of Guru Purnima, we salute the teachers of Tejashwi Yadav who does not have enough skills to read out from a text ... We can imagine how competent he will be if he comes to power."

What about Vajpayee's long pauses?: RJD hits back

Responding to the criticism, RJD indicated that Yadav was having trouble seeing clearly, "which should not be a matter of general concern". Hitting back at the JDU-BJP government, party spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that Tejashwi Yadav was filling in for the Deputy Chief Minister, who was absent.

"The teleprompter was full, but the Deputy CM was not there," Shakti said. "We are stumped. Tejashwi Yadav asked for Bharat Ratna for Karpuri Thakur, he asked for a museum. But the BJP is not concerned about those demands. They are pointing out mistakes in his speech. The Prime Minister uses a teleprompter. But was there one for Tejashwi?"

Asked if the Leader of the Opposition was nervous, as claimed by the BJP, Shakti Yadav pointed out that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee took pauses for 30-40 seconds during his speeches. "No one had any problem about that… Now if you remove the teleprompter, who knows where (PM) would run," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav also received some advice from the Prime Minister on the occasion. "Wazan kam karo (Reduce weight)," the PM reportedly told the RJD leader, before bidding him goodbye.