'Tell people of Himachal about advantage of double engine govt': Anurag Thakur to BJP workers

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday exhorted BJP workers to tell the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh what the “double engine” government of the BJP has done for them.

Talking with the party workers of the Badsar area after listening to the grievances of the people here, Thakur said since the Congress is trying to return to power in Himachal by raising false accusations against the BJP, it was the duty of the party cadre to expose such elements and tell the people about the ground reality.

The information and broadcasting minister said that no laxity should be made and people should be educated about advantage of the “double engine” government (BJP governments at the Centre and in the state).

This is necessary for BJP workers for achieving “Mission Repeat 2022” to ensure victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the hill state.

Later, Thakur also consoled the family of BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Babli who died of cardiac arrest recently.

He visited the Babli’s house and met his parents and others in the family and condoled them. Thakur was accompanied by Hamirpur district BJP chief Baldev Sharma, vice-chairman of HP Road Transport Corporation Vijay Agnihotri and other party leaders of the district.

The Union minister said that Rakesh Babli was one of the young leaders of the party and was known all over the state where he had worked as the ABVP activist. PTI CORR DJI KVK KVK

