Temjen Imna Along: 5 Times The Nagaland BJP President Went Viral On Social Media

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs and president of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has frequently shared amusing content on social media highlighting his sharp sense of humour. While bringing smiles to the faces of people, Temjen Imna Along's posts have also carried social messages. The BJP leader regularly shares information about his state and promotes the culture of Nagaland. Here are the top five times when Temjen Imna Along went viral.

Temjen Imna Along shares benefits of 'small eyes'

Last year, the Nagaland Minister said that it is true that the people from the North-East have small eyes but their vision is sharp. He stated that there are many benefits of small eyes. "Because of smaller eyes, we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. We can also easily sleep when some long programme is going on," Along said.

Along shares video of a village that is both in Myanmar and India

Along amused his followers on Twitter on January 11, 2023, by sharing a video of a unique village that lies on the border of India and Myanmar. The most special aspect of Longwa is that the people of this village have dual citizenship, one of India and the other of Myanmar. He stated that natives of Longwa village just need to go to their bedroom to cross the border.

OMG | यह मेरा इंडिया



To cross the border, this person just needs to go to his bedroom.



बिलकुल ही "Sleeping in India and Eating in Myanmar" वाला दृश्य😃



⁦@incredibleindia⁩

⁦@HISTORY⁩

⁦@anandmahindra⁩ pic.twitter.com/4OnohxKUWO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 11, 2023

A social message

Recently, the Nagaland Minister caught the internet's attention for his crucial tips on maintaining cleanliness. "Photo ke bahane hi sahi, saaf kiya karo. Jitna photos kheechoge, utna hi gandagi saaf hogi. Keep clicking, keep cleaning (At least for pictures, clean more. The more photos you click, the more you clean. Keep clicking, keep cleaning)," Along tweeted this while sharing a clip of him cleaning the streets.

Photo के बहाने ही सही साफ़ किया करो 😜

जितनी Photos खिचोगे, उतनी ही गंदगी साफ़ होगी।



Keep Clicking 📸

Keep Cleaning 🧹 pic.twitter.com/nZWGzIenXt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 8, 2023

Nagaland Minister encourages people to stay single on Population Day

On the occasion of World Population Day 2023, Imna Along Monday in a witty tweet asked people to stay single and join the "singles movement" to be "sensible" on population growth.

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing.



Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future.



Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

Along's first visit to Delhi in 1999

In yet another tweet, the Nagaland Minister shared his experience from 1999 when he first visited the national capital. "When I went to Delhi in 1999, I was shocked to see the population at the Old Delhi Railway Station, it was more than Nagaland. People were asking me where is Nagaland and do we need visa to visit the place? Some were spreading rumours about Nagaland people eating humans and animals," he said.