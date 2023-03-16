Key Huy Quan Oscar Speech Gets Temjen Imna Hat Tip: No Definition Of Word Mother

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along recently took to social media where he reacted to actor Ke Huy Quan's Oscars speech after winning the Best Actor in a Supporting Role accolade. Quan gave a moving speech, in which he said that his mother, 84, is watching the Oscars ceremony from home, and followed up by saying, "Mom, I just won an Oscar."

Imna Along reacted to Quan's acceptance speech on Twitter and said that there are no set parameters for the word "Mother". He added that the word is whole in and of itself. He also posted the clip of Quan weeping as he tells his mother that he clinched an Oscar win.

“There is no definition of the word, 'Mother.' It is a complete word itself. A friend in both times good and bad - ‘Mother’"

Check out the Nagaland minister's tweet below.

माँ शब्द की कोई परिभाषा नहीं है; यह शब्द अपने आप में पूर्ण है।

सुख और दुख दोनो का साथी - "माँ" pic.twitter.com/zK9234E37E — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 15, 2023

Temjen Imna Along, 41, is currently the state President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Nagaland. Imna Along received the position back on January 15, 2020. A member of the Legislative Assembly, he is of the Alongtaki (Mokokchung) constituency in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Imna Along is also the Minister of Higher Education in Nagaland. He is also very active on social media and often shares comedic takes on issues, which further works to popularise and promote Nagaland's culture.