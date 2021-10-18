Temples Attacked: West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Meets Bangladesh Dy High Commissioner

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh on Monday in Kolkata. The delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari held this meeting in the backdrop of mob attacks at the ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh on October 16, which resulted in the death of a devotee.

A delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised & a devotee killed by a mob on Oct 16th. pic.twitter.com/heL5S6Vi9m — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Local BJP leaders & workers staged a demonstration at Shyambazar in Kolkata today over the horrifying incident. Reports have also claimed that the protesters at Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing were later detained by Police.

Suvendu Adhikari meets Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner

A delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata. In a tweet, Suvendu claimed that the delegation had expressed their concern over the atrocities that were being faced by the Bengali Sanatani Hindus. Later he interacted with the media about the meet and asserted commitment to fight for the rights & security of the Hindus

ISKCON temple vandalism during Dussehra

Just days after temples and idols were vandalised during Durga puja celebrations in Bangladesh, another similar attack took place on the day of Dussehra when devotees at the ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob. During the attack, many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON authorities said there was significant property damage and that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remained critical.

ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/ZpHtB48lZi — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 15, 2021

ISKCON temple authorities claimed that the sculpture of its founder A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was also burnt down by the goons. The temple authority had since appealed to the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice. Vice President and spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharamn Das, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the matter immediately. Posting a tweet with the hashtag 'Save Bangladeshi Hindus', Das stated that widespread violence has been unleashed against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Image Credits - ANI