Tension Erupts In Karnataka Congress Over Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar's Birthday Bashes

Amid Siddaramaiah camp's plan to hold a birthday bash on the former Karnataka Chief Minister's 75th birthday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar's followers are also demanding to hold a similar bash. However, the latter refuted such demands from his followers and said that he will be attending Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration. It has also been informed by the former member of legislative assembly HC Mahadevappa that Siddaramaiah’s birthday will not be celebrated under the party's logo.

"Siddaramaiah's birthday is not celebrated using the party symbol. It is not our intention to embarrass the party and give a wrong message to the public," said Mahadevappa on the matter.

Siddaramaiah-75 Amrit Mahotsav committee

Displeasure was expressed at the Siddaramaiah-75 Amrit Mahotsav committee meeting about the birthday being celebrated as ‘God’s worship’. Mahadevappa talking to ANI said, "This program is not for the glorification of Siddaramaiah. Also, there is no permission in the constitution to worship a person." He clarified that the programme is being organised to showcase Siddaramaiah’s struggle for the development of the nation. His work will be recognised in history and workers have personally observed his work as the president of Kannada Kavalu Samithi, Mahadevappa added.

"Siddaramaiah's previous government and the current government are being compared. He was good in administrative work. He is an honest politician. Siddaramaiah, who has fulfilled a meaningful public life, needs to be told about it. We are holding this program for that purpose," he justified.

‘Birthday party not a party event’: Former MLA Mahadevappa

The event is being organised by the friends and people within the party by forming a committee. “Siddaramaiah's birthday program is not a party event,” said Mahadevappa.

He deflected the question on the letter sent to the committee for organising ‘Shivakumarothsava’ and said, "I have no information about the letter reached the committee. Everyone has freedom of expression. What authority do we have to question it? Anyone can do whatever they want freely."

This is being seen as infighting between the supporters of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The supporters of both factions want to see their leader as the CM face for the polls.

This battle has begun with the Siddaramaiah faction organising a party on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the former CM who served from 2013 to 2018.