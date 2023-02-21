Tension Grips In Andhra Pradesh After TDP, YSRC Cadres Faceoff In Vijayawada

TDP and YSRC cadres clashed in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked a TDP party office in the Gannavaram area. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of people allegedly attacking a TDP office and vandalising vehicles. A car was also set ablaze. TDP alleged a group of miscreants belonging to the YSRCP attacked the party office and broke furniture and vehicles.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot and a complaint was filed. Police are yet to ascertain who the attackers were and the motivation behind the attack. TDP has accused YSRC of attacking its office and said the violence came as a result of war of words between the local YSRC MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and TDP leaders over the last couple of months.

TDP protests attack

The Chandrababu Naidu-led party launched protests over the incident and alleged the police failed to act in time and prevent the attack on the TDP. Tension prevailed in Gannavaram after the incident.Meanwhile, TDP leaders have made serious allegations against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi accusing him of involvement in corruption. They have claimed the attack was a reflection of the TDP's protest against his misdeeds.

MLA Vamsi reportedly said the baseless allegations against him triggered YSRC. He said the TDP leaders had made personal remarks against him, after he shifted to YSRC from the TDP.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 2019 on a TDP ticket. He later switched to YS Jaganmohan Reddy's party.

Andhra heats up

Political temperatures in Andhra Pradesh have been high since TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu launched a campaign called '‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki (Why is our state facing this fate?)' and raised the slogan “Quit Jagan, Save AP” against the ruling YSRC.

In the process, on December 28, a stampede occurred at Kandukur in Nellore district during TDP's roadshow, where eight people were killed. The incident was followed by another stampede a couple of days later, during TDP's gift distribution event in Guntur leaving 3 people dead.

After the two incidents, the government imposed a ban on holding public rallies on streets and roads in the state, which brought two parties on the verge of serious faceoff.

The latest attack on the TDP office comes ahead of Members of Legislative Council (MLC) elections in the state, slated to happen on March 13.