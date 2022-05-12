Tension Grips Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Brutal Murder Of Youth; BJP Demands CBI Probe

Alleging the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the gruesome murder of 22-year-old youth in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Vitthal Shankar criticised the 'incompetence' of the Congress administration in taking stringent action against the radical organization. He further accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of playing appeasement politics and favouring a community.

Tensions have been simmering in the Bhilwara region since the brutal murder of Adarsh Tapadia, who was hacked to death over a personal dispute on Tuesday, May 10. Hindu groups including the VHP and the Hindu Jagran Manch have called for a bandh in the region. Amidst protests over the killing, the district administration shut down internet services till Thursday.

"This is a big conspiracy. Jihadi mindset is behind the crime. The PFI is very active in Rajasthan. But the CM is playing appeasement politics over the issue. Only three people have been arrested so far," Shankar said. He also demanded jobs for the family of the deceased youth.

The administration has increased security in the area in the wake of tensions after the alleged stabbing incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second time in a week that tensions broke out in Bhilwara. Earlier last week, a group of masked men attacked two people in the Sanganer area of ​​Bhilwara, paving way for clashes. Police said that the assailants, who wore masks, also set a bike on fire.

Row over communal clashes in Rajasthan

Several Hindu organizations and the Opposition have raised questions regarding the constant communal incidents taking place in the state and blamed Ashok Gehlot's government for appeasement politics. VHP and the BJP protested against the alleged murder of Adarsh Tapadia and sought stern action against the culprits.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas and take “strict and fair” action against anti-social elements. The police and administrative officials in all districts and divisions have been asked to remain alert and work to control crime effectively to ensure peace and harmony prevail in the state.