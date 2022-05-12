Tension Simmers In Rajasthan's Nohar After Attack On VHP Block Chief; Internet Snapped

In a shocking development, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan was critically injured in a clash with unknown persons in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Wednesday evening. The attack reportedly took place in Nohar when the VHP leader tried to stop some youths from molesting girls.

Police said that Saharan clashed with 7 to 8 people, resulting in him getting severe injuries. He was referred to the district hospital for treatment and is reported to be in critical condition. Five people have been detained in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, scores of angry VHP leaders gathered at the spot late last night and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road. The police have taken 27 VHP members into custody for blocking the road and shut down internet services in the area.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the Nohar-Rawtsar road area with district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the movements of people.

VHP & BJP call for bandh over murder of youth in Bhilwara

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death in the Bhilwara region after which BJP, VHP, and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district. Internet services have been suspended in the district till Thursday in the wake of the incident.

Earlier in the week, clashes had broken out in the Sanganer town of Bhilwara when a group thrashed two people and set a bike ablaze.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas and take “strict and fair” action against anti-social elements. The police and administrative officials in all districts and divisions have been asked to remain alert and work to control crime effectively to ensure peace and harmony prevail in the state.