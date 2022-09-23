Terminated J&K AAP Neta Tears Into Kejriwal's Party; Says Backing Them Will Weaken India

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Balwant Singh Mankotia was sacked from the primary membership of the party amid rumours that he would join BJP, Mankotia on Friday referred to the party members with slurs like dogs and bagdiyas (outsiders) and added that going with a party like AAP will only weaken the country.

Reacting to his termination, Mankotia said, "I haven’t gotten the communication officially yet. Some dogs, bagdiyas (slurs used for Outsiders) are trying to attack a Lion. It's state of Maharaja, will we go with them? I wasn’t their member; they have to face it. I’ll tell them how the people of Dogra State fight. We won’t hear this against the Maharaja. We won’t go under the rule of bagdiyas. People have to decide if they can be under bagdiyas. Going with such a party is like weakening a country."

It is important to note that Mankotia served as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and represented Udhampur in the Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2014. He joined AAP along with ex-MLA Yash Paul Kundal and over 100 other J&K leaders in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on April 8 this year.

AAP Expels J&K Leader Balwant Mankotia

The AAP accused him of engaging with other political parties in J&K. Noting that Mankotia did not participate in any activities of the party in the last three months, it also alleged that he was influencing AAP volunteers to join other parties. He also invited AAP's ire for allegedly "defaming" the party on media platforms by making false statements under the influence of another party.

In a letter addressed to Mankotia, AAP's J&K election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains noted, "AAP is more vigilant about those who are distracting co-members/co-volunteers from getting their work done or who cause other volunteers to feel uncomfortable or involved in any other anti-party activity. All volunteers/members are expected to treat each other with respect, any discriminatory language or conduct won't be tolerated. It has come to our knowledge that you are involved in anti-party activities."