Terror Attack At BJP Neta's Residence In J&K's Rajouri Kills Child, Injures 5

After a gruesome terrorist attack on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh's residence in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, outraged top leaders of BJP condemned the attack which killed a minor and gravely injured five. Protests have escalated in Rajouri district with several demonstrators calling for a shutdown after the attack on Singh's home.

Local residents have called for a 'Bandh Rajouri' protest on August 14. Speaking to Republic TV, one of the demonstrators said that traders in the area have been asked to put their shutters down. The locals are demanding action against the police as well. According to locals, police officers were informed about possible threats but they failed to stop the attack.

J&K L-G condemns 'cowardly' attack in Rajouri that killed 2-year-old

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha denounced the 'cowardly' attack while he condoled the family of the deceased 2-year-old and assured punishment to the perpetrators.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha wrote, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family&prayers for early recovery of injured.Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon."

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack in the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year old child was killed &others were injured. My deepest condolences to family&prayers for early recovery of injured.Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 13, 2021

BJP's National President 'stands with Jasbir Singh' & 'strongly condemns' attacks

BJP's National President JP Nadda also took to Twitter wrote, "Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh's house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge the local administration to take immediate action on it. The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people."

Grenade attack on BJP Leader Jasbir Singh's house in Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack and urge local administration to take immediate action on it.

The entire BJP Stands with Jasbir Singh and other injured people. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 13, 2021

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also condemned the deadly terror attack.

"Terror attack on #BJP Mandal President #Rajouri Urban, Sh Jasbir Singh's residence is highly condemnable. It is a handiwork of those who have developed a vested interest in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish. But certainly, this can't discourage PM Modi's determined commitment to grassroot democracy in Jammu & Kashmir," Singh wrote on Twitter.

BJP J&K Chief also strongly criticised the attacks in Rajouri

Furthermore, while speaking to Republic TV, BJP's J&K chief, Ravinder Raina pressed upon the cowardly attacks allegedly by Pakistan which he termed worrisome because a child has lost his life in the tussle. "A grenade attack in the house of a leader of the national ruling party is a matter of concern," he said. Adding that no stone will be left unturned to hold culprits liable for the heinous act. He made an appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir Police to arrest those who are responsible for the attack.

Further, General Secretary of BJP J&K, Ashok Koul took to Twitter and wrote, "Condemning the terrorist attack on our Mandal President Rajouri Urban Shri Jasbir Singh's residence, in which 7-8 family members are seriously injured. This is a cowardly act that will never be accepted."

BJP leader Jasbir Singh's uncle, Tirath Singh told Republic TV that the family was preparing for dinner at the time of the grenade attack which killed the child on the spot and the mother's back has been injured while Jasbir Singh's torso was severely hurt. He added that another child was hurt in the incident that took place at around 9:15 pm. Local authorities said that the investigation was underway.

BJP sarpanch & wife killed in terror attack

The attack on Singh comes days after BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were killed in a terror attack in Anantnag district. Terrorists had opened fire on the couple on August 9. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed. Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani village and was living in a rented house in Anantnag.

Security increased ahead of Independence Day

Security officials in Kashmir have beefed up security in the valley. Presently, every terrorist activity in the region is being linked with India's 74th Independence Day celebrations to be held on Sunday. Previously security officials warned of possible drone attacks on August 15. All security officials in Kashmir remain vigilant with continuous drone citings, mysterious packages at the international border and recovery of arms and ammunition.

The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence Bureau, and the J&K police recently held a meeting regarding security ahead of the Independence Day. The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

Image: PTI