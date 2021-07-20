Terrorists Now Using Modern Weapons, Govt Strengthening Counter Methods: MHA In Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the terrorists across the world are now using modern weapons. The Ministry in a statement claimed that the fight against terrorism is a continuous process and a time-consuming one. The MHA, replying to a query in Lok Sabha also said that the government is continually strengthening its counter-terrorism methods.

The Ministry has now said that the Centre is now working towards strengthening its defence against a possible terrorist act. According to the MHA, the government is working on its anti-terrorism apparatus by equipping security forces & intelligence agencies with requisite resources. Along with more intelligence, the government is also investing in more equipment, modern technology, and advanced training. The announcement comes after the government had earlier informed that it was closely watching the Taliban and Pakistani forces movements in Afghanistan.

Amit Shah leads the charge as government denounces reports on Pegasus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday also hit out at the opposition for disrupting the House proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament. Amit Shah led the charge as the government denounced reports of using Pegasus spyware to snoop on journalists, politicians and activists. The home minister called it an attempt “to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions,” and also pointed out the Opposition of exaggerating it.

Responding to Opposition disrupting Parliament and raising the issue of Pegasus, Shah in a statement said, “In what seemed like perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim — to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory.”

Shah further added, “People have often associated this phrase with me in a lighter vein but today I want to seriously say — the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions… Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection.”

Monsoon session commences

The monsoon session of the parliament commenced on a chaotic note on July 19, as the Opposition tried to block PM Modi from introducing his new council of ministers. Despite PM Modi’s early address encouraging MPs to question and respond in a peaceful manner, the Opposition began sloganeering in the House over issues like rising fuel prices, the COVID situation and the Pegasus allegation. Minister including Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal hit out at the Opposition for causing disruption in the House. The session which comes after the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 will be held with 19 days of business till August 13.

