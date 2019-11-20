Test Of Sena's Ideology? Cong-NCP May Impose Conditions, Especially Over Hindutva: Sources

Sources from within the NCP and Congress camps told Republic TV on Wednesday that the coordination meeting between the two parties would impose some serious conditions on Shiv Sena about its stand on various issues related to the Hindutva ideology. For instance, pressure will be put on the Sena to change its tone on issues such as Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Moreover, as per the sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that if Sena continued to pursue its Hindutva agenda after government formation, her party would walk out of the alliance. Earlier, sources indicated that the Congress president had given her assent for the alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Read: Maharashtra Power Tussle: 17 Shiv Sena MLAs Are Likely To Rebel

NCP-Congress leaders meet

Meanwhile, top Congress and NCP leaders began their meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. They are expected to discuss a range of issues, including giving a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties. Further, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be meeting Sharad Pawar after the Congress-NCP meet. Leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Mallikarjun Kharge are a part of the meeting.

Read: Alliance Almost Sealed, Here’s Who All Were Inside The Cong-NCP Meeting

#WATCH: Congress-NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) meeting underway at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EY76wZrxQB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Read: MASSIVE | Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Alliance With Shiv Sena In Maharashtra: Sources

The tussle for government formation

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for 5 years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. As per sources, the Sena, NCP, and Congress could get 16, 14 and 12 ministries respectively.

Read: Sanjay Raut Says 'Will Take Several Births To Understand Pawar' Over NCP Chief's U-turn