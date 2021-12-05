Tewari Says 'terrorism, Trade Can't Go Together' As Sidhu Calls To Open India-Pak Border

Lashing out at Congress peer and Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, MP Manish Tewari on Sunday, asserted that there could be no trade with Pakistan amid its infiltration attempts. Disagreeing with Sidhu, he said that till Pakistan does not stop the narcotics transfer to India via drones, such trade-related talks cannot happen simultaneously. Sidhu has batted for 'open borders' with Pakistan, similar to European Union (EU).

Tewari disagrees Sidhu on Indo-Pak trade

"Trade with Pakistan and exported terrorism from Pakistan cannot go simultaneously. Till the time Pakistan does not stop the narcotics transfer to India via drone and terrorism, there is no point discussing trade with Pakistan," said Tewari to ANI. The Congress MP had also objected to Sidhu terming Imran Khan as his 'big brother' saying, "the Pak PM can never be India's elder brother after sending terrorists to the Indian soil and killing our soldiers".

Until Pakistan stops sending terrorists to India & dropping drugs and weapons in our areas via drones, it is useless and futile to hold any trade-related talks with Pakistan: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement on trade with Pakistan pic.twitter.com/no6SFzrNfm — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Sidhu seeks Indo-Pak trade talks again

On Saturday, Sidhu highlighted the scope of India-Pakistan trade, downplaying infiltration attempts. The cricketer-turned-politician justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians. Sidhu had first voiced this demand when he visited the Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan after the corridor reopened.

"Scope of India-Pakistan trade is over 37 Billion US Dollars," Navjot Singh Sidhu said. The Punjab Congress President further stated that the Pakistani infiltrators will keep coming to India through the porous borders adding, "Why not open it so that trade becomes possible and prosperity comes?". Sidhu has already been slammed by most Congress leaders and BJP, AAP for his soft stance on Pakistan.

During his recent Kartarpur visit, Sidhu said, "Our (India-Pakistan) culture is similar. Throw open our temples for devotees. They can make the economy of Punjab stand. Both countries will develop and so will Punjab. The aim is to change lives". Downplaying infiltration concerns, Sidhu added, "It may happen, infiltration, but our jawans are alert. Passport holders can go anywhere for faith and they should. This is my humble request".

Sidhu & Imran Khan

This is not the first time Sidhu has stoked controversy with his affectionate comments to his Pakistan cricket peer. During the Kartarpur corridor opening in 2019, Sidhu had attended the event in Pakistan and heaped praises on Khan. Thanking his 'yaar dildar' Imran Khan for his efforts, he also sent a 'Munnabhai MBBS-style hug' to PM Modi lauding him for 'winning hearts all over the world'. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan's inaugural in 2016 and hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian polity.