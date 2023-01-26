'T'gana CM Does Not Respect..': BJP's Bandi Sanjay Condemns KCR Skipping R-Day Celebration

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad, the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the decision saying “CM does not respect the court’s order”.

On the 74th Republic Day, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the flag in Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan, but Chief Minister KCR was not there. The change occurs as the divide between the KCR government and the Governor widens.

'Undemocratic decision': Bandi

Bandi Sanjay called the state government's decision "undemocratic" and in violation of the Constitution's spirit, adding that it was an "insult" to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who created it.

"Despite the court's order to celebrate at the parade ground, they did not do it. To showcase the culture of every state tableau will be sent to Delhi but it wasn’t sent by the state government. Today CMS atrocities are coming out one by one,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party state president also said, “CM says to change the constitution, our constitution says by the people, to the people, for the people. What is Kalvakuntala’s constitution by the son, to the daughter and for the family. Previously when there was another governor this man went to him and touched his feet.”

'Chief Minister does not respect the constitution,' says Sanjay

Further criticising the state government's decision Sanjay said, "In fact, this Chief Minister hates this country a lot. The Chief Minister himself does not respect the national flag, constitution, and this nation. But he loves Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka. This will boost the morale of the anti-nationals. This Chief Minister who praises other countries and hates this nation does not have the right to live here."

Bandi Sanjay added that his legal team will review this situation and proceed further to take the required actions.

"CM does not respect the court, there are several contempt of court cases. Our legal team will review it. Yesterday a private person approached the High Court and prayed to the HC to direct the state government to organise the parade and the court directed it but the CM did not consider it. Our legal team will review it and proceed further," he said.