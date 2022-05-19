T'gana CM KCR disapproves of Centre directly sending funds to local bodies without involving States

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday disapproved of the Centre transferring funds directly from Delhi to local bodies under schemes like NREGA and PM Gram Sadak Yojana without involving the States.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials on ‘Palle Pragati’ and other State government programmes, said the State governments are familiar with local issues.

“Since the launch of 3- tier Panchayat raj system in the country, the Chief Minister said it is a cheap practice that the Union governments from Rajiv Gandhi era to the present Prime Minister are transferring funds to the villages directly without trusting the State government,” an official release said.

“It is not a supportive practice of transferring funds under Jawahar Rojgar Yojana, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, and employment scheme (NREGA) among others to the local bodies directly from Delhi. The States are only well-informed of the local issues. It is not a good practice to distribute money to the daily labourers directly by the Union government from New Delhi,” Rao said.

Observing that many villages, urban bodies still faced problems like lack of power supply, drinking water and irrigation water, among others, he said it is not welcome that Centre involves in States' affairs without concentrating on such important problems.

Noting that the Telangana had to face many challenges after its formation due to backwardness witnessed during undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rao said the State has now progressed on various fronts.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the nationwide appreciation of ‘Palle Pragati’ (progress of villages) and ‘Pattana Pragati’ (progress of towns) programmes being implemented in Telangana, the release said.

It is a matter of pride for the State to have won many awards announced for villages by the Centre, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to fully complete work on ‘Vaikuntadhamams’ (graveyards), it said.

The Chief Minister said Telangana excels many States, including Prime Minister's native State of Gujarat, besides Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in crop production and per capita income.

Rao instructed Ministers and other representatives of the people to speak on the development of the State during the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2. He has asked Collectors to prepare the speeches with detailed information, the release said. PTI SJR NVG NVG

