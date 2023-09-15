T'gana CM KCR Writes To PM Modi Seeking Passage Of Women's Quota Bill In Spl Parliament Session

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

Image: Republic

In a separate letter to the PM, Rao, the president of ruling BRS, also sought the Centre to initiate the necessary legislative process for providing 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party here, presided by KCR, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect, an official release said.