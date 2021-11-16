T'gana Collector quits amid speculation of being fielded as TRS candidate in MLC polls

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) The Collector of Siddipet district in Telangana, P Venkatarami Reddy resigned from his post on Monday, amid speculation that he would be a TRS candidate in the present round of MLC elections.

Reddy was in the news earlier when he touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at an official event which drew criticism from opposition BJP and Congress. He had then said he did so as the CM was like a "father figure" to him.

On Monday, Reddy told reporters he chose to quit so as to join the efforts of the chief minister towards the rapid development of the state.

He said he has seen Rao's vision and endeavour for Telangana's development from close quarters as district Collector.

Tuesday is the last day to file nominations in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council by MLAs. Polling would be held on November 29.

The Council poll by MLAs is being held to fill six vacancies caused due to expiry of term of concerned members on June 3 this year. PTI SJR SA SA

