Thackeray-faction Leader Sanjay Raut In Trouble Again; FIR Filed Against Saamana Editor

Thackeray Faction Leader Sanjay Raut is likely to find himself in trouble once again. An FIR has been registered against the Executive Editor of the Marathi newspaper Saamana, at Nashik’s Panchavati Police station under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut in his remarks had said that a “deal worth Rs 2,000 crore took place to allegedly purchase the Shiv Sena party name and its bow and arrow symbol.”

“Transaction of ₹2,000 crore has taken place to “purchase” the name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of Shiv Sena. The ₹2,000 crore was a preliminary figure and this was 100 percent true. I also have proof which I will disclose soon,” said Raut, stating that a builder close to the ruling dispensation shared this information with him.

"The government, the leader, and the group of unscrupulous people that puts a price of ₹50 crore to buy an MLA, bids ₹100 crore to buy a member of Parliament, bids ₹1 crore to buy our councilor and shakha pramukh, you can guess how much they can bid to buy the party symbol and party name. It's ₹2,000 crore according to my knowledge,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Shinde-led faction’s big win

The EC recognised the Shinde-led faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena in a 78-page ruling on the protracted fight for organisational control, but it also permitted the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" election symbol that had been assigned to it until the conclusion of the state's Assembly by-elections.

"The EC's decision is a deal. I have reliable information that there has been a deal of ₹2,000 crore to get the Shiv Sena name and its symbol. This is a preliminary figure and is 100 percent true. Many things will be revealed shortly. Never before has this happened in the country's history," Raut tweeted.

BJP's Shehzad's jibe at Raut's remark

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Sanjay Raut the Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra "who reduced Uddhav Sena to a Congress-style party that abuses and insults constitutional institutions like ECI by scurrilous allegations when the verdict goes against them".

"Sanjay Raut has now become the Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra & has reduced Uddhav Sena to a Congress style party that abuses & insults Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitutional institutions like ECI by making scurrilous allegations when the verdict goes against them! Shameful," Poonawalla tweeeted.