Thackeray-led Govt Should Apologise To Bihar Police Says BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP National spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday, August 1 said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government should apologize to the Bihar police who came to Mumbai to probe in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Hussain's reaction comes at the time when a video of Mumbai police mistreating the Bihar police went viral. The BJP leader further criticised the chief minister for his remarks of the Mumbai police being 'capable' of probing into the death of Rajput and said that the 'Mumbai Police is not cooperating'. He also demanded a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Taking to twitter the BJP leader wrote "Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case has many unanswered questions and Sushant's family has suspicion regarding the cause of death. In these circumstances, it is essential that CBI undertakes the investigation. This will ensure justice to the family ".

"Uddhav ji is saying that Mumbai Police is capable. However, the way Mumbai Police treated Bihar Police yesterday, pushing them into a Police van, goes to show Mumbai Police is not cooperating" Hussain said in another tweet.

The BJP leader also shared a minute-long video demanding a CBI investigation into the late actor's death case. He said 12 crore people from Bihar along with others are awaiting for Justice in Rajput's cases."Mumbai police have investigated the matter but have not investigated the part which they have to. The Bihar police filed an FIR when Sushant's father told them to but the way Mumbai police have investigated the matter it's unfortunate. Uddhav Thackeray government should apologize", he said in his video that he shared on Twitter.

Here is the full video:

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase has many unanswered questions & Sushant's family has suspicion regarding the cause of death.

In these circumstances its essential that CBI undertakes the investigation. This will ensure justice to the family.#CBIForSushant pic.twitter.com/LLLEwnSBTZ — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) August 1, 2020

'Mumbai police is not inefficient': CM Uddhav

On Friday Maha CM said that "the opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions about the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar. Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do".

