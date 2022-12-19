Thakur Jai Singh Quits Key Position In Ghulam Nabi Azad's Party Few Days After Appointment

Thakur Jai Singh, the Provincial Secretary of the newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on December 19, announced his resignation from the post citing personal reasons just days after his appointment. Singh, who ditched the Congress to join DAP said in his resignation letter that he would no longer be able to serve the party exact reasons for which he did not reveal.

"Due to my personal reasons, I am not in a position to carry forward political activities. So, I hereby resign from the post of Provincial Secretary of DAP Jammu with immediate effect," his letter to the DAP Chairman and founder Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's resignation comes just two days after Azad's party announced the list of its office bearers which included working committee members, spokespersons, media coordinators, additional spokespersons, social media coordinators, secretaries, general secretaries, and Vice Chairmen. Azad decided to form his own party after he broke away from Congress, the reason for which he revealed in his 5-page resignation letter addressed to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, he expressed his discontent over 'senior and experienced leaders being sidelined' and called out and called out Rahul Gandhi's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour". He unveiled his party on September 26 this year after being associated with Congress for five decades.

Restoring J&K's statehood DAP's agenda

In his address earlier this month, Azad (73) said that he would continue to fight to restore J&K's statehood. "I will continue to fight on the political front to ensure statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir and all the rights that were taken away on August 5, 2019, will be granted back to its people," he said during a visit to Udyanpur in Doda district.

Apart from restoring J&K's statehood, Azad also mentioned reserving the rights of purchasing lands for the people of J&K and reserving job rights only for local youth as the main agendas of his party.