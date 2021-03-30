'Thanda Thanda Cool Cool, Vote For Trinamool': CM Mamata Appeals At Nandigram; Accuses BJP

As the second phase of assembly polls draws closer, the campaign for the second phase of West Bengal will come to an end by Tuesday evening. Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee lead a 'padyatra' in Sona Chura of Nandigram. While addressing the rally Mamata said that if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is about to witness the most high-profile battle in the second phase of polls on April 1, with Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year.

'Nandigram is my place, I will stay here'- CM Mamata

"Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here. I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers & sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur, " she said. READ | TMC, BJP brought West Bengal to ruins: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

'Thanda Thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool': Mamata

CM Mamata urged people to keep their minds cool and vote for Trinamool Congress. She said to keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, Thanda Thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool (vote for TMC). Keep your mind cool for 48 hours.'

BJP has to be buried politically: Mamata

CM Mamtaa once again raked up insider and outsider politic; she has been constantly calling BJP leaders outsiders. She urged voters to bowl them out from Nandigram & West Bengal.

"Bury Bharatiya Janata Party politically and bowl them out from Nandigram & West Bengal. If they give you money take that money, but don't vote for them. Money is being distributed across the country. These Gaddars and Mir Zafars (Traitors) has looted that money from us. This money came from Notebandi, PM-CARES, Railway, coal, LPG looted", she said.

CM Mamata further accused BJP of threatening people, bringing many vehicles and 'gundas' inside the state. She alleged that BJP has sent police from outside who are harassing people and she will request EC to look into this matter.

"BJP has brought more than 30 vehicles with every candidate, even Home Minister has brought 100 vehicles from outside due to which local people are facing trouble to commute. Currently, State Police is under Election Commission, so Police too will stand against you, I have written a letter to EC regarding this. BJP Brought police from outside states, do not get worried after elections everything will be back to normal," she added.

West Bengal polls 2021

Campaigning for the second phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal will end by Tuesday evening. 171 candidates including 19 female candidates will contest for 30 seats in this phase. Among four districts- 9 seats each in East and West Medinipur, 8 seats in Bankura and 4 seats in South 24 Pargana will go to polls on 1st of April. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections that will be held between April 1 to 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

