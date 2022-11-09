Thane Police Sends Notice To NCP's Jitendra Awhad, 12 Others For Assaulting Moviegoers

On Wednesday, Thane police sent a notice to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad two days after he stalled the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and physically assaulted a cinemagoer.

The notice has been sent to Awhad along with 12 other party workers under Section 141 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). He has also been asked to report before the Vartak Nagar police and record his statement.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis the Maharashtra government is working transparently by setting a priority of giving everybody justice. So, whatever happened in Thane during the 'Har Har Mahadev' film screening was not acceptable at all as no one has the right to take the law into their hands".

"Our government is very strict. Already the police have registered FIR against all those guilty and definitely they will be called in for questioning. We will inquire into this matter in detail. And our priority will be to put them behind the bar as soon as possible," he added.

Jitendra Awhad & goons assault moviegoers

On Monday, former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister, Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to forcefully stall the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' at a multiplex in Thane on Monday, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Not only did Jitendra Awhad and his followers stop the movie and harassed the viewers, forcing them to leave the theatre, but some of his supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. From the visuals, the NCP leader's supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him, leaving his shirt torn.

In the viral clip, the NCP neta was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the man who was assaulted. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

Following this, a case has been registered against Awhad and his supporters for forcibly stopping the screening of the movie. The case has been registered by Thane Police under sections 141, 143, 146, 149, 323,504 of the IPC and section 37/135 of the Bombay Police Act.