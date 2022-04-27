Thanjavur Chariot Tragedy: TN CM Stalin Constitutes Special Committee To Probe All Angles

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday set up a special committee to look into the tragic electrocution incident in Thanjavur in which 11 people died. He said that the committee will look into all angles pertaining to the incident.

The one-man committee will be headed by Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CM Stalin also met the families of those who lost their lives in the Tanjavur tragedy. He also met the injured at the hospital.

Speaking to Republic, Stalin said, "We have done all measures we needed to take as per protocol. We have also put up a special team to investigate and look into the matter as a top priority. We are looking into all angles and investigating. Once we get the final report, we'll know what happened and how to proceed further. Action will be taken."

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved families of those who passed away in the incident.

President Ran Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also expressed their condolences over the unfortunate incident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Eyewitness details electrocution incident during chariot procession in Thanjavur

An eyewitness, speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai correspondent Kathar Hussain, who reported for Republic Media Network, stated that the incident took place after the pooja earlier today.

"The road was full of water and all people got electrocuted and fell down within an hour of the puja. Nothing like this ever happened in all these years when the chariot procession had taken place. What happened yesterday was a tragedy. The reason for the accident was that the road was not wide enough when they tried to turn the chariot. The chariot veered off the road and a tragic incident occurred," the devotee said.

11 people, including eight men and three teenage boys, were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with high-voltage wire during the procession. In the incident, 17 people were also injured, police said. An FIR (First Information Report) has also been registered and a probe has started in connection with the incident.