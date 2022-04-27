Thanjavur Temple Chariot Tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Site, Meets Kin Of Victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met families of the deceased in Thanjavur, who lost their lives after a temple car came in contact with a live wire during a chariot festival. Eleven people were killed in the incident.

Earlier in the day, Stalin informed the state assembly that he has instructed the Minister for School Education in the state, Anil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, to oversee the relief operations. Tamil Nadu Assembly had also observed a 2-minute silence for the deceased. CM Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved families of those who passed away in the incident.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to kin of victims

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also expressed their condolences over the unfortunate incident. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Eight men and three teenage boys were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession in Thanjavur on Wednesday, police informed, adding that 17 people were injured in the incident. Those injured have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. An FIR has also been registered and an investigation has started in connection with the incident.

Eyewitness details electrocution incident during chariot procession in Thanjavur

An eyewitness, speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai correspondent Kathar Hussain, who reported for Republic Media Network, stated that the incident took place after the pooja earlier today.

"The road was full of water and all people got electrocuted and fell down within an hour of the puja. Nothing like this ever happened in all these years when the chariot procession had taken place. What happened yesterday was a tragedy. The reason for the accident was that the road was not wide enough when they tried to turn the chariot. The chariot veered off the road and a tragic incident occurred," the devotee said.