'Thank God Mir Zafars Have Quit, Saved TMC': Mamata On Adhikaris Attending Shah's Rally

In an apparent jibe at the influential Adhikari family of Purba Midnapore district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she was relieved as "Mir Zafars" (traitors) have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Calling the BJP a "party of feudal lords", the Trinamool chief, while addressing an election rally at Khejuri in the district, alleged that the party was more interested in selling the entire country.

CM Mamata attacks Adhikari family

Mamata Banerjee said, "Thank God, the 'Mir Jafars' (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us (the party). They never allowed me to come to Khejuri, Nandigram or Kanthi whenever I wished to visit these places. They acted as if this was their 'zamindari'. Now, nobody can stop me from coming here." READ | West Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured

This statement by TMC supremo comes after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who are Trinamool Congress MPs, said that they will be attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in West Bengal's Egra on Sunday.

Sisir Adhikari had earlier expressed willingness to join the BJP if asked by his son, Suvendu Adhikari. Former TMC Minister Suvendu, who switched over to the saffron party before polls, has been pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The crucial seat will go to the polls on April 1. Earlier in December 2020, Suvendu Adhikari had quit TMC and joined the saffron party.

Speaking further at the West Bengal election rally, Banerjee alleged that the BJP has stolen several lakhs of crores of rupees from the common people of the country by "selling" the Railways, BSNL and banks. She said, "The BJP must clear the air over the fate of the demonetisation money and PM cares funds. People want to know."

The TMC chief while addressing the public said that they should be very alert while casting the votes and double-check the EVMs properly. Using the party's famous "Khela Hobe" (game is on) slogan, she urged the voters to drive the BJP out of the country. "Play the game in such a manner that the BJP is driven out of the country," she added.

West Bengal elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.