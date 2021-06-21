'Thank You Punjab CM': Cong MLA Whose Son Was Appointed As Naib Tehsildar Amid Oppn Ire 

Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey has come in support of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's decision to appoint the sons of two former Congress leaders (including Rakesh Pandey's son) as a police inspector and a naib tehsildar. On June 18, the Punjab government decided to appoint the sons of two former Congress leaders as a police inspector and a naib tehsildar respectively by giving 'relaxation in the relevant rules'. The decision to appoint two Congress MLAs sons on compassionate ground was taken in a Cabinet meeting, held through videoconference and chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Congress's Rakesh Pandey backs Punjab CM over appointing netas' kin

Extending his support to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey said, "I want to thank Captain Amarinder Singh. What is wrong if a person wants to do a government job? There is no denying that all those who deserve should get a job."

I want to thank Captain Amarinder Singh...What is wrong if a person wants to do a government job? There is no denying that all those who deserve should get a job: Rakesh Pandey, Congress MLA, on Punjab govt appointing his son as Naib Tehsildar pic.twitter.com/FFDsYVkG7H — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

It is to be noted that Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday urged party legislators to reject the offer. MP Bajwa made the appeal to MLAs Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey, whose sons Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa and Bhisham Pandey have been made police inspector and Naib Tehsildar respectively on compassionate ground, triggering the opposition outrage. Partap Singh Bajwa is also the elder brother of Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa. Rakesh Pandey is a Congress MLA from Ludhiana.

Condemnation from opposition

Soon after the decision was given Cabinet approval, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned Amarinder Singh for giving jobs in the police and revenue departments to the wards of Congress legislators. It is a decision taken by Amarinder Singh to "save his chair", he said, adding all such illegal appointments would be quashed once the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in the state in 2022.

Terming the appointments as "illegal", Badal said jobs could not be given to the wards of legislators on the pretext of the alleged sacrifices of their grandfathers. On June 3, Punjab's main opposition party AAP held a protest here against the state government's proposal to give government jobs to the sons of two Congress MLAs on compassionate grounds.

Chief Minister Singh, however, remained unfazed amid the criticism from his own party men as well as the opposition and asserted that there was no question of rescinding the decision.

As per the PTI report, nine Punjab ministers and four-party Members of Parliament (MP) had on Sunday backed the decision of providing jobs to the sons of two sitting legislators.

