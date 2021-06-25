Tharoor Compares Twitter Lock On RSP With Time He RT'd copied Soundtrack; 'will Ask Them'

As Twitter locked Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for nearly an hour on Friday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is the head of the Parliamentary standing committee on IT claimed to have been a victim of the same act, rationalising the California-based micro-blogging site's brazen blackout. While he stated that he will be seeking an explanation from Twitter over the incident in his capacity as panel head, Tharoor, nevertheless, drew a false equivalence with a time he had shared a Twitter video post containing the audiotrack of Boney M's iconic song Rasputin.

Tharoor reveals when he faced DMCA notice for sharing copied Boney M song

In a series of tweets seemingly defending Twitter's case here, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that one of the videos that he had once retweeted on the platform had also led to him receiving a DMCA notice, adding, that his account was unlocked after the 'process'. Pertinently, DMCA notices are often issued when certain platforms contend a certain copyright infringement, on a third party platform or intermediary, allowing the receiver to contest the notice as well.

The video, for which Tharoor claims he received a DMCA notice included a Boney M's song Rasputin as the audio track for a woman's dance video. Tharoor engaged in a lengthy justification for why he put up with the Twitter lock for sharing the video. He claimed that creative Indians often use western music tracks in their short videos, not accounting for the fact that when he, with his 8+ million followers on the platform, propels such unauthorized use of copyrighted material, it vastly magnifies the scale of the violation.

Furthermore, in complete contrast, the videos for which Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account had been withheld, as per sources, were of his interviews with Indian media houses criticising Twitter's blatant disregard for the new IT rules. While Tharoor says the minister mustn't ascribe motive to Twitter, it is inarguable that the Union Minister for Law & IT wasn't given warning of the notice, and the resulting crackdown was not on any errant post but on his entire account. Additionally, it is not currently known who the complainants were against the minister, who contends that he routinely shares videos in this manner.

However, having already stating arguments on Twitter's behalf and having given the foreign media platform a clean chit in the matter by bizarrely likening 'Indians making videos using short snippets of foreign music' to Ravi Shankar Prasad's interview to Indian media channels, Tharoor, who then realised he heads the Parliamentary Panel on IT, said that he will be seeking an explanation from Twitter India for the locking of Ravi Shankar Prasad's and his accounts and the rules & procedures they follow while operating in India. Earlier, when Twitter India's officials had been summoned to Parliament by the Tharoor-led panel, they had upheld the primacy of the company's own policies, at which point the panel had told them that they would have to follow the law of the land.

As Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I can state that we will be seeking an explanation from @TwitterIndia for the locking of @rsprasad's & my accounts & the rules & procedures they follow while operating in India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 25, 2021

Twitter locks Ravi Shankar Prasad's account

In a significant escalation amidst the ongoing tussle over the IT rules, Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was denied access to his Twitter account on Friday morning for nearly an hour, until the San Fransico-based micro-blogging itself issued a warning and unlocked the account. In the seemingly automated message that the Minister's team saw on attempting to access his account, Twitter had cited violations based on a United States law over the Union Minister posting clips of his TV interviews criticizing the site for not complying with India's new IT rules which have come into effect since May 26 this year.

As per sources, 3 interviews, including one with Republic Media Network, were adjudged by Twitter to be violative of the US law. While Ravi Shankar Prasad's account was open for public viewing, Twitter blocked the Union Minister from making any tweets or other activities.

Responding to the matter, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that Twitter's actions were in violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide him prior notice before denying access to his own account. RS Prasad highlighted that it now 'apparent why Twitter is refusing to comply' with the new IT rules because if it does, the US-based social media platform would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account 'which does not suit their agenda.'