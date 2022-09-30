Tharoor Uses Distorted India Map In Election Manifesto For Congress Presidential Poll

In a massive goof-up ahead of the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor on Friday stoked controversy as his manifesto for the poll showed the distorted map of India, with a part of J&K omitted. Soon after his manifesto was released which said "Vote for Dr Shashi Tharoor", the Congress leader was called out for the massive blunder.

Releasing his manifesto booklet on Friday after filing his nomination, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor used a map with a network of dots representing Congress units across the country. However, what caught everybody's attention was that the map used by Tharoor was different from India's official map which includes parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh occupied by Pakistan and China.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.



(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

However, soon after the blunder was spotted, the distorted India map in his Congress election manifesto was fixed.

#BREAKING | After Republic's newsbreak, Tharoor fixes distorted India map in his Congress election manifesto.



Tune in - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/a79RgNVqNa — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022

This is not the first time that Tharoor landed into a controversy regarding India's map. Earlier in 2019 as well, the Congress leader landed into trouble for using the distorted image of the Indian map on the cover of a booklet about the Kerala Congress's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Tharoor files nomination

Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president amid the ongoing high-octane drama. Soon after filing his nomination, he also cleared the air on the speculations that could also withdraw from the Congress president's election after Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination papers for the party's top post.

"Kharge's nomination is welcomed. I won't pull out of the Congress president election as I won't let down workers from around the country who've gone out of their way to extend their support to me. I will present my points," he said.

